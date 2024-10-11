Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Recycling worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $6,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $510.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

