Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ProAssurance by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ProAssurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

ProAssurance stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $736.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.24. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $18.98.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.61 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

