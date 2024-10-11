Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 24,282 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Children’s Place worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 42.3% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 462.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 105.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 344.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Children’s Place Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.23.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%.

About Children’s Place



The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

