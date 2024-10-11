Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,757 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,871.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.60 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.79%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

