Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 28,762 Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in Embecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 773.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Embecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $12.47 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $719.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.44 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Embecta’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

