Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,531 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $107.87 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

