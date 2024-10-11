Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

