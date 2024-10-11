Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 40,080 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,080 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

