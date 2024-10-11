Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 43,461 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of Medallion Financial worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

