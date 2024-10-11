Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 680,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MeridianLink by 23.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $126,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,582,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,709,267.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MeridianLink, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

