Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 153.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 354,057 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $9,648,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Squarespace by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQSP stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.80, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,031,070.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $115,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,792.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $3,033,354.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,304 shares in the company, valued at $75,031,070.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,089 shares of company stock valued at $16,154,005. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

