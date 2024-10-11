Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires Shares of 400 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $527.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,825. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.