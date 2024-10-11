Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.26. 390,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,836. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $306.96. The stock has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

