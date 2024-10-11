Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 2,455,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,279,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.