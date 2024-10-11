Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.04. 560,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $278.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

