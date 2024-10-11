Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $128.90. 213,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

