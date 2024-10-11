Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $128.90. 213,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

