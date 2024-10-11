Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWM traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.28. 15,692,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,846,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average of $208.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.