Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

COST traded down $14.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $894.26. 841,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $879.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $825.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.