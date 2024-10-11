Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $41.37. 4,390,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,744,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

