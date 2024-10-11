SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.90. 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.27. The firm has a market cap of C$60.70 million and a PE ratio of 10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.44.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

