Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $17,776,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,810.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

