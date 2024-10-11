Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 69,107 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000.

NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $28.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

