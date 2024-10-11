Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,702 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

