Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 4,369 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,564,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,185,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.