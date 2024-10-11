Syntrinsic LLC Purchases 96 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Syntrinsic LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $579.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $558.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $580.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.