Syntrinsic LLC Sells 446 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Syntrinsic LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Syntrinsic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.30 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

