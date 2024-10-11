Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Talkspace worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talkspace by 522.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Talkspace by 2,480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 340,030 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Talkspace by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 361,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after buying an additional 123,738 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 84,933 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.21. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

In other Talkspace news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris acquired 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $48,741.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 397,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,056.27. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

