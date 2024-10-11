Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.55). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.55), with a volume of 215,764 shares trading hands.
Tarsus Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
