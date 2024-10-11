Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Telos worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 158,644 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,350.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.