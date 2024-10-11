Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $80,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.90.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $241.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

