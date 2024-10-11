Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $241.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $770.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

