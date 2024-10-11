Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,462,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3,259.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $174.04 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $180.69. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.13.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

