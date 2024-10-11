The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Baldwin Insurance Group traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 57599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35.
The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
