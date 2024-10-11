The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Baldwin Insurance Group traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 57599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Baldwin Insurance Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,184.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,184.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,455.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.