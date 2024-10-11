The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $33.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.