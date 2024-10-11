The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.62. The stock had a trading volume of 937,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03. The company has a market cap of $408.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

