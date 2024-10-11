The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $416.07 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $420.03. The firm has a market cap of $412.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

