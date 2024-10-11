The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.05 and traded as low as $14.88. The InterGroup shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 3,744 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut The InterGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The InterGroup Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Stories

