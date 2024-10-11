The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 845,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

