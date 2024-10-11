The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 11,380 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACVA. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $493,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,739.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 691,425 shares of company stock worth $13,336,852. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

