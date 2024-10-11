The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 27,208 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 310.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.33. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

