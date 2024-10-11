The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $20,620,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 328,719 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OWL

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.