The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of SkyWest worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 356,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.