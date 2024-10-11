The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 18,354 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Immatics worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in Immatics by 14.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $321,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $2,404,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX opened at $9.35 on Friday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Immatics had a negative net margin of 103.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

