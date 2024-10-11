The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 539 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 70,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,220 shares of company stock worth $119,503. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

