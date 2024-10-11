The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after acquiring an additional 937,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,583,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,578,000 after buying an additional 276,117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 26.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 792,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $276,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,762 shares in the company, valued at $32,311,226.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock worth $2,065,058. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $55.51 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

