The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.44 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.4 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,608.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,452 shares of company stock worth $1,790,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

