The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 156.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Perficient by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

