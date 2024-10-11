The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.50 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $15,632,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $12,377,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,455,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,215,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 185,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $130.89.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.