The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.66 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,714.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SXT stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.53 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

