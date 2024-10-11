The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvei by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,138,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,748 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,347,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,956,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.88 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

